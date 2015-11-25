Everyone Hated Your Presentation. Now What?

You’ve just finished presenting to your leadership team, and you’re feeling conflicted. You said everything you wanted to say, and you don’t think you made any major slipups. But the mood in the room seemed a bit chilly, and you just can’t shake the feeling in your stomach that it wasn’t quite what they were looking for.

Now here comes your boss. “I need to give you some feedback,” she says. Your heart sinks. This can’t be good. Sure enough, your presentation missed the mark, and your boss isn’t mincing words. How do you respond when you feel so vulnerable? Here are four tips for handling that critique with poise and professionalism.

First, recognize that you’ve just been thrown off your balance, and it’s important to keep your emotions in check. When you’ve put a lot of effort into doing something right only to realize it’s fallen flat–and you don’t yet know why–it can be disorienting. But there will be time to vent later. For now, focus on listening and understanding, not challenging. Above all, do not interrupt.

One useful technique is just to concentrate on your breathing: Exhale to a count of four, and then take a short breath. You’ll get into a calmer rhythm, and you’ll discover that your boss will also get beyond her anxiety over having to give you criticism. Physiology matters when it comes to how we receive and react to information in real time. So by calming yourself down, you’ll be clearing the ground for real understanding, and deliberately coaching yourself out of a more instinctual defensive response.

Getting to a complete understanding of what went wrong requires going beyond the detail questions. Don’t worry about who said what, and don’t ask, “What did I say that was wrong?” Most of the time when you give a presentation or deliver a project that doesn’t resonate, it’s not a matter of the details; it’s a problem of connection. So be proactive about sussing out the loose links. Go back over the goals you’d set for this presentation. What were the two or three big takeaways you were trying to impart? Which of them fizzled out, and why?