How Netflix’s “Jessica Jones” Captures The Comic It’s Based On–And How It Doesn’t

Netflix’s new binge-worthy series, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, has been captivating people all over social media (and in their living rooms, naturally) since its release at midnight on November 20. The show is the second in Marvel’s partnership with Netflix, behind last April’s Daredevil–and it’s the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced a character created after the 1970s as a protagonist. Characters like Star-Lord, Drax the Destroyer, and War Machine might not have been household names, but they’ve existed in a connected Marvel universe for decades, with countless writers creating new interpretations of the characters for new eras.

Jessica Jones, though, is a relative newcomer to Marvel. The character was created in 2001 by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Michael Gaydos in the title Alias–a series that launched within a few weeks of the J.J. Abrams show of the same name, which is probably why the character’s Netflix show goes by the innocuous name of Jessica Jones rather than the title under which she was published–as part of the launch of Marvel’s “Max” line for mature readers.

Jessica Jones evolved quickly past her initial concept–by 2004, after 28 issues, she was moved away from the indie-inspired aesthetic (and sex and swearing) of Max and into the proper Marvel universe. By the end of her first decade, she was a member of the Avengers–which, to fans of Jessica Jones on Netflix, will seem like a deeply unlikely transition. The series that debuted on Friday is the darkest thing that Marvel has ever done on our screens–there are no big plans to conquer New York or invade the planet, no talking raccoons or even the cartoonish violence of Daredevil. Instead, the 13 episodes of Jessica Jones‘ first season are an intense, claustrophobic look at the ways that abuse manifests in relationships and how men exploit women and claim power over them through those cycles of abuse. It’s not joyless–Krysten Ritter, who plays the title character, is too deft a comedic actress to not infuse the character with humor–but it certainly occupies the same space as “prestige” shows like Breaking Bad and The Americans, rather than the mainstream blockbuster space of the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In that way, Jessica Jones has something in common with its comic book counterpart. In other ways, though, the context of the world Marvel has built on our screens necessarily changes the tone and tenor of the character and the story told.

Peter Parker and Jessica Jones

When Alias was published, it was as the first ongoing title in the Max line, where Marvel’s universe could be explored without concern for the recently-defunct Comics Code or young readers. Some of that made for juvenile storytelling (Marvel published an embarrassingly blaxploitation-themed miniseries starring Jessica Jones’ Luke Cage), but when it came to Alias Bendis and Gaydos had a specific goal in mind: Jessica Jones was created, at least in part, as a meta reaction to the 38 years of Marvel Comics that predated her. The conceit behind the character was that she existed in the background of the Marvel adventures that had been published in the preceding thirty years–she went to high school with Peter Parker, she was best friends with Ms. Marvel, and she knew Luke Cage from adventures they had shared during her brief time as a superhero. The character was very much a way to explore violence and trauma in the context of superheroics. Jessica Jones was a failed superhero named Jewel–something that the show drops in as an easter egg–in the Merry Marvel tradition of the ’60s and ’70s, until she met The Purple Man, a supervillain named Zebediah Kilgrave, who used his mind control power to abduct her for eight months. After that, her life fell apart and she eventually rebounded as a hard-drinking private investigator.

Jessica Jones as Jewel

Most of the context for that is very different on Jessica Jones, though. There are no decades worth of superheroes and supervillains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers formed a few years, at best, before the series begins, and Iron Man aside, there are no costumed heroes taking it upon themselves to fight crime. Rather than serve as a post-modern reaction to a world full of Marvel superheroes, in other words, Jessica Jones is responsible for building that world. That changes a lot about the character and the story being told.

David Tennant’s Kilgrave is among the more terrifying villains to appear on our screens in some time. The reason for that is complex, but one reason for that are the stakes that his power–to compel anyone who hears his voice to do what he tells them to do–introduces. Watching Daredevil, there’s no fear that Matt Murdock will be killed by Wilson Fisk. Watching Jessica Jones, though, the point that there are consequences that can be as extreme as death–that being within Kilgrave’s power is the most terrifying thing that could happen to Jessica Jones–and the show maintains the ever-present possibility that this could happen to her at any moment. (Indeed, part of the horror of the first few episodes is in the way it seems to set that up as almost inevitable.)