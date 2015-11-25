The Case For Staying Away From Your Boss

Unethical behavior is bad for business, whether you’re talking about massive scandals a la Enron and Fannie Mae , or just a boss treating employees unfairly. Even worse, research has shown that misbehavior in the office is contagious—people often unintentionally copy their coworkers’ misconduct, especially their bosses.’ Companies have come up with ways to address the problem, such as giving employees ethics training, but now researchers may have found another way to stop bosses’ bad behavior from trickling down to their employees: physical distance.

Distance has a (perhaps unsurprising) cognitive and emotional effect on how we relate to people and things—when things are far away in time or space, we think of them on a more detached, abstract level. “If someone kicks a dog right in front of you, it’ll make you very mad,” explains Gijs van Houwelingen, a researcher at the Rotterdam School of Management in the Netherlands, “But if you hear about someone somewhere in the world kicking a dog, you probably won’t feel as mad about it.”

pics721 via Shutterstock

Van Houwelingen and his team wanted to show how this phenomenon shapes conduct in the office, and whether it might be an antidote to bosses’ contagious misbehavior. In a recent study published in the Journal of Management, they did a series of experiments to test the question—specifically, they looked at whether middle managers copy or deviate from their boss’s unfair treatment when they work at a distance from each other. In five studies (a mix of surveys and office simulations) the researchers asked people how their boss treated them, how psychologically close they felt to their boss, and how they treated their own employees. Researchers also assessed the physical distance between study participants and their boss.

Researchers may have found a new way to stop bosses’ bad behavior from trickling down to their employees: physical distance.

For example, in one experiment, van Houwelingen set up a simulation where 150 undergrad business students played the role of a middle manager with two subordinate employees and a boss. Participants were told their boss was located in the same room or across campus. They were also told that their boss would assign them either a fun and creative task with a cash bonus at the end, or a tedious task without a bonus—the participants could say which task they preferred, but their boss made the final decision. To simulate an unfair boss, the researchers assigned participants the boring task and sent them either a “fair” or an “unfair” message from their supervisor—one that reasonably explained their boss’s decision to assign the task, and the other in which their bosses blew them off and said they “couldn’t be bothered with such a menial task” so the participants had to do it. The researchers then asked the participants about their boss’s behavior, and also told them to make decisions about how they would treat their own employees.

Through this simulation and the four other experiments, the researchers discovered that when participants were physically near their boss, they were more likely to copy his misconduct and treat their subordinates unfairly. They also found the same effect when someone felt psychologically close—when a participant identified with her boss, she was more likely to imitate his behavior as well.

In their final study, van Houwelingen and his team tied these two factors—psychological and physical closeness—together. They showed that when someone works near his manager, he also feels psychologically closer to the person. The converse was true at larger distances. “We saw that the more distant someone is, they’re less likely to identify with their boss or describe themselves in relation to their boss,” van Houwelingen says.