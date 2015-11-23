Snapchat Debuts Story Explorer, A More Detailed Approach To Live Events Coverage

Snapchat is doubling down on its efforts to be the platform of choice for live events coverage, with a new update that combines elements from both Twitter’s Moments tab and live-streaming app Periscope. On Monday, Snapchat unveiled Story Explorer , which gives users the ability to view multiple Snaps from the same event when browsing Live Stories.

While Live Stories are curated by Snapchat editors, the company’s blog post explains that, like Facebook, Story Explorer uses an algorithm to determine which additional Snaps it will show:

Story Explorer relies on technology developed by our research team to provide more depth to every Snap in a Story. When you see a moment that inspires or excites you, simply swipe up to see more Snaps of that same moment – from every perspective. It’s the first time you’ll be able to experience that incredible game-winning dunk from thousands of perspectives throughout the stadium – or feel like you’re right there on the scene when breaking news unfolds.

The new functionality falls in line with Snapchat’s current objective of positioning itself to advertisers as a service that millennials look to for news. (This also explains why the feature seems similar to Moments–which, at launch, appeared to be inspired by Live Stories.) Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel said Story Explorer is designed for covering breaking news, giving as an example a shooting scare near the UCLA campus.

Story Explorer is currently being tested in New York and Los Angeles, where Snapchat is based.

[via TechCrunch]