Today in Tabs: Donald Trump Is A Fascist

Last April, perhaps in a surge of Czech nationalism, Ivana Trump told her lawyer Michael Kennedy that from time to time her husband reads a book of Hitler’s collected speeches, My New Order, which he keeps in a cabinet by his bed. Kennedy now guards a copy of My New Order in a closet at his office, as if it were a grenade. Hitler’s speeches, from his earliest days up through the Phony War of 1939, reveal his extraordinary ability as a master propagandist.

It’s routine, in the U.S., for anyone to call anything they dislike “fascist” with no regard to the word’s actual meaning. But Trump’s positions are authoritarian, racist, and propose a merger of state and corporate power, which is the definition of fascism. In September, even before Trump’s open embrace of neo-Nazi propaganda, Malcolm Harris pointed out how perfectly Sinclair Lewis’s “It Can’t Happen Here” tracks the current political moment. According to Real Clear Politics, Trump’s national and Iowa poll numbers rose sharply over the weekend. I feel like I’m losing my goddamn mind.

Elsewhere in America’s Weekend Of Shame, the House voted Thursday to effectively exclude all Syrian refugees, by a veto-proof 152 vote margin which included 47 Democrats. David Remnick reported on what these refugees are fleeing from, in places like ISIS capital Raqqa:

The first crucifixion came early that spring—a horrific event to recall even now. Everyone at the table remembered the shock of it. Then came more: two people, shot in the head by ISIS executioners, crucified, and left for days for all to witness in the city’s main traffic roundabout.

George Packer pointed out that “a lot of people in this country are disgracing themselves this week,” which managed to be both unusually blunt and wildly understated. Erik Wemple was one of those disgracing himself, by getting a CNN correspondent suspended for a tweet about the objectively shameful House refugee vote, and then sanctimoniously reporting on it as if it were just a thing that happened. Tom Scocca called the set of American majority opinions on ISIS and Syria “essentially insane,” so maybe everyone else has lost their goddamn minds too? Someone definitely has, anyway. Good luck at Thanksgiving dinner! Here’s Twitter’s racist granny Joyce Carol Oates with a preview of what that’ll be like:

All we hear of ISIS is puritanical & punitive; is there nothing celebratory & joyous? Or is query naive? — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) November 22, 2015

The Good News: Just kidding, there isn’t any. The global northern white rhino population is down to three (3) individuals. A tech bro attempted to quantify San Francisco’s “49ers” joke. The layoffs continue at Condé Nast, with 15 editorial jobs cut at Self and the publisher of Condé Nast Traveler fired while he was on a “morale-building Caribbean cruise” with staff. Apple Music head Jimmy Iovine observed that “Women find it very difficult at times — some women — to find music…” Maureen Dowd reported on the open gender bias in Hollywood, which is so awful it makes tech look like a Judith Butler study group. Lots of Chrome browser extensions are secretly sending all of your browsing history and private data to third-party trackers. In order to infiltrate environmental and social justice groups, undercover British police carried on “long-term, intimate, sexual relationships with women which were abusive, deceitful, manipulative and wrong.” And in California, the rich are decisively winning the class war over water.

I’m genuinely frightened at what my country seems to be willing to accept as legitimate mainstream political discourse, so let’s spend the rest of the day watching this video of a crane assembling another crane over and over and hope things get better tomorrow.

Hey But Here’s Caity Weaver in GQ Though: “Larry David and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Are Furious.”