Planet Fitness Compares Your Gym To Competing In “The Hunger Games”

The rise of fitness culture has no doubt improved the overall health of society, but it also has exposed the wide spectrum of what people consider fun and productive exercise. For some it’s a mellow treadmill session while watching Gilmore Girls reruns. For others it’s double doses of The Filthy 50 to be ready for the impending zombie apocalypse.

In a new ad for Planet Fitness by agency Red Tettemer O’Connell + Partners (RTO+P), we see these differences illustrated in a helpful nod to The Hunger Games that pits one type of gym customer against another. Welcome to #BATTLEGYM, where Carrie Anderson wanders in looking for the treadmill, maybe a little exercise ball action, but ends up being chosen as tribute for The Reckoning.