Calculate How Fast You’re Traveling Through Space Right Now

You might think you’re not moving right now, but you couldn’t be more wrong. This big blue orb known as Earth is always spinning around the sun, and even when you’re sitting perfectly still, you’re still hurtling through space at a faster speed than most of us could fathom.

As part of their “Since You’ve Been Watching” series of television spots, BBC Earth created this peach of a viz (Flash required) that explains just how fast we’re careening through the void, all in real-time. Right now, the Earth is moving around the sun at around 66,487 miles per hour.

It’s the equivalent of driving around the equator two and a half times in 60 minutes–but Earth is a mere Ford Pinto compared to the Lamborghini of the solar system doing laps around the Milky Way: a blistering 497,096 miles per second.

Altogether? The speed you’re moving when you stand still is so fast that every 60 seconds, you’re basically covering the same distance as the diameter of the planet. Turns out they call it Spaceship Earth for a reason.

