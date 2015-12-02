Consider These Three Things Before Going Freelance

The freelance economy is on the rise . But while contract work or entrepreneurship can be incredibly lucrative, offer more flexibility, and allow for more creativity, there are some drawbacks to working for yourself that most people don’t consider before leaving their steady paycheck.

One of the most overlooked aspects of freelancing–and the most important–is ensuring you’ve established your new freelancing career as a legal entity (such as an LLC) to protect yourself from any liabilities that may occur as part of your work. Separating yourself from your work as a business is critical in the rare event a client sues you for your work–this way, they can’t go after your personal assets or your bank account.

Gena Shingle Jaffe, a former corporate attorney who started her own online legal business in 2015, called Damsel in Defense, explains that “legal protection is the first thing a business owner should invest in, yet it is the last thing an entrepreneur really wants.” She also explains that having contracts in place for every client is critical, as well as certain legal terminology on your website.

“If you are a service-based business provider, having a client agreement is, in my opinion, the most important tool that you can have. If you have a website, you must have terms and conditions and a privacy policy. Many people don’t realize this as they just put up their site and start selling–but these are really critical documents to have to protect not only themselves, but also the visitors of their website,” Jaffe says.

Freelancing is also known to cause depression and anxiety. One of the benefits of freelancing is the opportunity to work from home, which can be ideal if you have kids or an erratic personal schedule. But the social isolation can easily lead to that depression and anxiety. At the least, it’s important for freelancers to get out of the house as often as possible–scheduling coffee with friends and others in the industry almost daily was a sanity saver early in my career. Others rely on coworking spaces, which offer an office-like environment with networking opportunities yet the flexibility freelancers crave.

Jaffe also finds networking online–especially via Facebook–has helped reduce feelings of isolation as an entrepreneur.

“When you work at a job, you are surrounded by people and have opportunities to connect. When you work from home, you just have you! I’m lucky that my wife is an entrepreneur and we work from home together, but it was definitely an adjustment [after I left my 9-5]. I have become much more of a homebody, but I connect with hundreds of people a day online in my private Facebook group that I run,” Jaffe explains.