“Hannibal” Creator And Gillian Anderson Celebrate Thanksgiving For PETA

The old adage tells us that if slaughterhouses had glass walls, we’d all be vegetarians. This new PETA ad turns that into, if meat was equated to eating our own legs we’d all be completely creeped out by flesh altogether.

Gillian Anderson reprises her role as as Dr. Bedelia DuMaurier from NBC’s now-cancelled Hannibal in a new PSA for the animal rights group, directed by Hannibal creator (and vegetarian) Bryan Fuller.

A beautifully arranged Thanksgiving table is furnished with all the fixins, including a creative-yet-not immediately identifiable meat dish. As the camera pans, we discover the source of the meal.

It’s a fun, if disturbing, nod to the critically acclaimed show that takes the main character’s particular diet and uses it to equate all types of meat. Not sure it’ll convert any of the turducken crowd, but it’ll surely please all the vegetarians in the room.