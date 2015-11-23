Speaking of TV Characters You Thought Died, Here’s A New “Game of Thrones” Poster

It was less than 18 hours ago when we found out whether that guy on The Walking Dead was really dead. Now, the fate of a major character in Game of Thrones has been revealed, or at least strongly hinted at as well. Not because of any behind-the-scenes news, though, but rather an official poster. Bold move, HBO.

When last we left Jon Snow, back in early summer, he looked like this:

RIP Jon Snow! Our love for you was as real as your parentage was illegitimate. Since seeing this image, however, there has been rampant speculation that there was more going on here than just the death of a beloved character on a huge hit TV show. Game of Thrones has not exactly been known for its grounding in reality. Sure, the power grabs mirror contemporary politics in a way, but there’s also plenty of magic and dragons. A reanimated corpse would not be out of line. Whether Jon Snow will be back in corporeal form, or just be some sort of spook or specter, a new poster for the forthcoming sixth season reveals he will definitely figure prominently in the show.

Live long, Jon Snow. And if you’re still dead, but lingering: haunt hard!