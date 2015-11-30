The Making Of $53K Headphones

In a kind of aural virtual reality, the sweeping strings and pounding timpani of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 seem to float directly into the brain.

This enveloping musical experience is brought to you by the next generation Orpheus headset and sound amplifier system from Sennheiser. The German audio pioneer rolled out this result of a decade’s R&D earlier this month on a listening tour through Germany, Paris, London, New York, and Los Angeles.

And it can be yours for a mere $53,000.

A push of a button, and eight quartz glass-encased, chrome-plated signal processing vacuum tubes rise from the Italian marble housing and start to glow. A glass cover raises up, revealing headphones with leather-finished ear cups. Internal gold and platinum-vaporized components create distortion-free sound from 0 to 126 decibels at frequencies ranging from 8 to to 100,000 hertz, well beyond human hearing (at 20,000 Hz), because people experience sound vibrationally as well.

Presentation and audio acuity aside, the system has applications beyond the 1%, from the more obvious music recording and sound design to the less apparent automotive industry, which uses audio frequencies to fine-tune accuracy of electronic components during the design process.

The system is made to order for roughly €50,000, which at press time translated to $53,220.

Why so pricey? First, the materials—gold-coated ceramic electrodes, silver-coated copper wires, platinum-vaporized diaphragms, Carerra marble (the same stone used for Michelangelo’s David)—chosen for conductive and acoustic properties. Then there’s the system’s massive redesign, such as isolating vacuum tubes from airborne noise, and integrating power amps into the headphones to improve energy efficiency and reduce sound loss.