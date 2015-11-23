Belgians Flood Twitter With Cat Photos In Face Of Imminent Terror Threat

Belgium’s capital city, Brussels, has been on lockdown since Saturday, due to a terrorist threat that the prime minister says is “very serious and imminent.” Following a number of raids on Sunday evening, Belgian authorities have detained 16 people but have yet to locate Salah Abdeslam, who is believed to have aided in the recent attacks that took place in Paris.

As a precaution, the police asked Brussels residents not to tweet about their movements, to ensure that valuable information wasn’t leaked to the suspected terrorists. This being the Internet, Belgians turned to cats to flood the hashtag #BrusselsLockdown with furry memes:

The kitten photos managed to bury any information on police activities–and lighten the mood on a somber weekend. It also made for a stellar use case of Twitter’s new Moments feature, which curates tweets around newsworthy events.

At the close of the raids, Belgian authorities showed their appreciation with a bon mot of their own:

[via Mashable]