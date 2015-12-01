The Science Of Why Scarcity Makes Us More Creative

According to a new study, the answer is no. When we stop buying new things, we look at what we already have in new ways and come up with new uses for products we own. In other words, scarcity drives creativity. When we aren’t surrounded with ready-made solutions to problems, we have no trouble coming up with our own.

This finding may surprise precisely nobody working in any artistic field. This make-do-and-mend mentality is the way our grandparents–and in some cases parents–approached the world, ranging from jam-jars used as drinking glasses to cigar-box guitars.

The study, co-authored by Illinois University professor of business administration Ravi Mehta, set out to investigate the link between resource availability and consumer creativity. “While scarcity has been a pervasive aspect of human life,” says Mehta in the paper’s abstract, “people in modern industrialized societies take resource availability for granted. Consumerism and over-acquisition have become the order of living and abundance has emerged as the norm, especially in the first world societies.”

Mehta and his co-author Meng Zhu conducted six experiments to determine how creativity varies under conditions of scarcity. These ranged from the effect of just writing about scarcity before building toys from Krinkles building blocks (Stickle Bricks to older readers), to full-on riddle-style puzzles like this one:

The participants were shown a picture containing several products on a table: a candle, a pack of matches, and a box of tacks, all of which were next to a wall. Participants’ task was to figure out how to attach the candle to the wall by using only the objects on the table, so that the candle burns properly and does not drip wax on the table or the floor.

For the answer, you can check the published paper. In all the experiments, the results showed that people are more creative when they are forced to make the best of a situation, or to come up with alternative uses for objects with specific uses. (This is called functional fixedness, and is “defined as a cognitive bias that limits a person to using an object only in the way it is traditionally used.”)

The results make intuitive sense. When a creative professional is given a brief with tight constraints, they will likely thrive, whereas if the brief allows “anything” they will flounder, now even knowing where to begin. Given a problem with scarce resources, the human mind will twist and mull until it has a solution. This creativity is probably our species most important feature.