Julia Louis-Dreyfuss And Kumail Nanjiani Kidnap Snoop Dogg For Old Navy

If we were free-associating here, there are a few things that would come to mind if someone tossed out “Old Navy” as a cue: probably “performance fleece,” maybe “cargo pants,” perhaps “affordable and not entirely un-stylish basics.” “Snoop Dogg” probably wouldn’t come to mind, though–which makes him a fun foil to regular Old Navy pitchwoman Julia Louis-Dreyfuss and comedic ringer Kumail Nanjiani in the brand’s Black Friday spot.

The ad, by agency Chandelier Creative, which aired on last night’s Sunday Night Football broadcast, stars national treasure Snoop Dogg as himself, and Louis-Dreyfuss and Nanjiani as a pair of inept home-invaders seeking a million dollars that Snoop foolishly announced he had in his house via Instagram.

While it’s been a long time since Snoop conveyed any sense of menace on camera, it’s fun to watch Louis-Dreyfuss threaten the rapper as he’s tied to a chair and Nanjiani eats all of his donuts. The spot comes in both an extended, two-and-a-half minute version, and a brief :30 cut that strips the jokes down to their essence. In either form, though, the ad’s central pitch that robbing Snoop is harder work than entering to win Old Navy’s Black Friday giveaway of a million dollars is intact–because ultimately, as Snoop himself once attested, the game is to be sold, not to be told.