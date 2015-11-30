5 Reasons To Choose A Top Brand Over Top Pay

Companies like Apple, Google, Tesla, and Nike have no problem finding talented people to interview. Their in-demand products make jobs with their companies in demand , too. What employees don’t often demand, however, is a premium salary. In fact, most are willing to work for less in exchange for putting a top brand on their resume, according to the study “ Employee-Based Brand Equity: Why Firms with Strong Brands Pay Their Executives Less ” by Nader Tavassoli and Rajesh Chandy of the London Business School and Alina Sorescu of Texas A&M University.

“We found that executives are willing to take an average 12% pay cut to work at a top firm,” says Tavassoli, a professor of marketing. “Just as a strong brand can attract customers who are willing to pay higher prices, they also attract employees who will agree to lower levels of pay.”

Most [top brands] intuitively get it and have no incentive to correct it.

And they know it. “Most [top brands] intuitively get it and have no incentive to correct it,” he says. But the pay discrepancy is overlooked because Tavassoli says there are five other benefits employees receive by working at a top company.

As a consumer, you probably use and identify with several brands, but as an employee you probably have only one job.

“When it comes to your identity, where you work is very visible and it’s connected to your identity,” Tavassoli says. “There is a much more intimate relationship on the employee side than the customer side, and it can affect how you see yourself.”

Working at a top brand has rewards beyond the paycheck, including status, says Tavassoli. “Show up at a party and say you work for Ferrari, and you’ll get more attention,” he says. “That is one substitute for pay.”

Having a top brand on your resume underscores your quality as an employee, says Tavassoli. “Not only did you select the place; they selected you,” he says.