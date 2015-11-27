Free App Friday: 5 Ways To Make Your Next Flight Less Boring

Wheels up! Here are a handful of apps to keep you entertained on your next flight, all of which feature offline modes, just in case your plane isn’t equipped with Wi-Fi.

Pocket (Android, iOS) is the go-to app for all the web articles you don’t have a chance to read in one sitting. From your desktop web browser, you can save articles to Pocket with a click, at which point they’ll be available on your phone or tablet with a clean ebook-like interface devoid of ads and navigational clutter. You can save videos and images for later, too.

Get Player FM (Android, web) and set your favorite podcasts up to auto-download onto your device. Don’t have any favorite podcasts yet? No problem. You can find new ones in more than 500-plus topics, from broad to granular. The free version lets you set up 20 subscriptions, with over 50,000 shows to choose from, and your subscriptions sync in the cloud so you can use the app on all your devices without missing a beat.

Bonus App! Try the Internet Archive (web) movies section to download classic films for your next flight. There’s a whole lot of content in here, some of which is truly bizarre–but there plenty of gems for the taking as well.

Wattpad (Android, iOS) is a feature-filled ebook reading app that offers free stories from up-and-coming writers, along with a bevy of classic books from famous authors. Everything can be downloaded for offline use, you can follow stories as they’re being written, and if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, you can even use the app to write your own book while connecting with a large community of other authors.

Memrise (Android, iOS, web) takes the idea of learning a new language and adds a twist or two for an experience that adapts to your personal learning style. Instead of stepping through drill after drill of stale phrases, the app teaches you by way of thousands of real-life videos from native speakers and fun games you can play against your friends.

If there’s anything–anything–you’d like to learn how to do, chances are WikiHow (Android, iOS, web) has a step-by-step guide outlining how to do it. The app serves up north of 180,000 articles, each of which you can bookmark for offline reading, and most of which leverage photos, illustrations, and videos to augment step-by-step instructions.