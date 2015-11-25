How To Be A Visionary Leader Without Being Arrogant

Leadership advice about finding your “vision” isn’t too hard to come by. The thing is, most of it is pretty egocentric. Vision is too often understood as belonging to an individual leader, rather than something that can be shared by everyone. And when talk turns to a company‘s vision, it becomes more about mission, purpose, and corporate culture–in other words, organizational goals, not leadership.

Every business out there is delivering some product or service that makes its customers’ lives better in one way or another . . . tap into that.

Is it even possible to be a “visionary” leader without being (or at least being seen as) a self-absorbed egotist? Of course it is, but many leaders don’t understand how to strike that balance. These three shifts in the way leaders talk about vision–their own, their company’s, and how they align–can help make that meaningful to everyone, and still prevent them from coming off as arrogant jerks.

I recently spoke at a conference for IT professionals who develop logistics systems for preparing and delivering meals at hundreds of hospitals and college campuses. When their president got up to speak, he framed his vision like this: “Every day we make sure that 3 million people get fed, and we need to get it right. There is literally nothing in the world more important than that.” Bill George, author of True North and former CEO of Medtronic, has written that he thought of his company not in terms of the number of medical devices it sold, but in terms of the lives those devices helped save.

That’s easier to do, of course, if your company is feeding or healing people. But every business out there is delivering some product or service that makes its customers’ lives better in one way or another. If you can tap into that human element as a leader, suddenly your vision for the organization becomes less about you and more about the accomplishments your whole company is aiming for on behalf of those customers. And you might accidentally end up looking more human yourself.

It might seem like a silly, semantic sleight-of-hand to change “my vision for this company” to “the vision of the company,” but it isn’t. “My vision” suggests that you’re the most important player and that everyone else is expendable. “The vision,” on the other hand, means that what you’re trying to accomplish is more important than any of you individually–including you as the leader or CEO–which means that everyone is equally necessary.