Your Creative Calendar: 57 Things To Do, See, And Hear This December

The specter of Star Wars has loomed so large over the cultural landscape since even before the Millennium Falcon blew past us in the first trailer on Black Friday 2014, it’s hard to believe the movie is actually coming out. Lately, it’s begun to feel as though The Force Awakens has always been lingering just out of reach, and always would be–like an intergalactic figure in that photo from The Shining. Not only is that film finally coming out, though, but it will also pave the way for an overflowing stocking of cinematic treats on Christmas Day the following week. For one glorious day, it will be just as frustrating to decide which movie to go see as it is to figure out what show to binge through next. The bad news is that the Transparent saga continues this month too, before we’ve even finished Jessica Jones, so there are some tough choices ahead for home viewing too. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time, aliens. Have a look below at everything else coming down the pike in the dwindling days of 2015, so you can navigate your entertainment route to the new year.