Your Creative Calendar: 57 Things To Do, See, And Hear This December

The specter of Star Wars has loomed so large over the cultural landscape since even before the Millennium Falcon blew past us in the first trailer on Black Friday 2014, it’s hard to believe the movie is actually coming out. Lately, it’s begun to feel as though The Force Awakens has always been lingering just out of reach, and always would be–like an intergalactic figure in that photo from The Shining. Not only is that film finally coming out, though, but it will also pave the way for an overflowing stocking of cinematic treats on Christmas Day the following week. For one glorious day, it will be just as frustrating to decide which movie to go see as it is to figure out what show to binge through next. The bad news is that the Transparent saga continues this month too, before we’ve even finished Jessica Jones, so there are some tough choices ahead for home viewing too. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time, aliens. Have a look below at everything else coming down the pike in the dwindling days of 2015, so you can navigate your entertainment route to the new year.
Movies In Theaters
- Miss You Already, opens December 4th.
- Krampus, opens December 4th.
- The Lady in the Van, opens December 4th.
- Macbeth, opens December 4th.
- Youth, opens December 4th.
- The Big Short, opens December 11th.
- In the Heart of the Sea, opens December 11th.
- Don Verdean, opens December 11th.
- Sisters, opens December 18th.
- Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, opens December 18th.
- Where to Invade Next, opens December 23rd.
- Concussion, opens December 25th.
- Daddy’s Home, opens December 25th.
- The Hateful Eight, opens December 25th.
- Joy, opens December 25th.
- Point Break, opens December 25th.
- The Revenant, opens December 25th.
- Anomalisa, opens December 30th.
Movies To Watch At Home
- Chi-Raq, December 4th on Amazon.
- Every Thing Will Be Fine, December 4th.
- The Wannabe December 4th.
- Entertainment, December 6th.
- Barista, December 6th.
- American Hero, December 11th.
- The Ridiculous 6, December 11th on Netflix.
- Mike Epps: Don’t Take It Personal, December 18th on Netflix.
Albums You Should Hear
- Babyface – Return Of The Tender Lover, out on December 4th.
- Coldplay – A Head Full Of Dreams, out on December 4th.
- Kid Cudi – Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven, out on December 4th.
- Sunn 0))) – Kannon, out on December 11th.
- R. Kelly – The Buffet, out on December 11th.
- Baroness – Purple, out on December 18th.
- Cage the Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty, out on December 18th.
- Pusha T – Darkest Before the Dawn, Dec 18th.
Things To Watch On Your TV (Or Your Computer)
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, premieres December 1st on Bravo
- Real Rob, premieres December 1st on Netflix.
- Vice Special Report: Countdown to Zero, premieres December 1st on HBO.
- The Wiz Live!, premieres December 3rd on NBC.
- Marc Maron: More Later, premieres December 4th on Epix.
- Transparent, premieres December 4th on Amazon.
- A Very Murray Christmas, premieres December 4th on Netflix.
- VH1 Big in 2015 with Entertainment Weekly, premieres December 7th on VH1.
- Very Semi-Serious: A Partially Thorough Portrait of New Yorker Cartoonists, premieres December 14th on HBO.
- Adele: Live in New York City, premieres December 14th on NBC.
- Childhood’s End, premieres December 14th on Syfy.
- iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, premieres December 17th on CW.
- Luther,, premieres December 17th on BBC America.
- F Is for Family, premieres December 18th on Netflix.
Places To Go
- Art Basel begins in Miami on December 3rd.
- The Weeknd is on tour.
- Muse is on tour.
- The Color Purple with Jennifer Hudson opens December 10th.
- Sunburn Festival is an EDM fest in Goa, India on December 27th -30th.
- Snow Globe Music Festival in Lake Tahoe is December 25th – 27th, with Skrillex and Diplo, Dillon Francis, Run the Jewels.
[Mash Up: Joel Arbaje for Fast Company; Source Photos: Star Wars: Episode VII: courtesy of Disney, LucasFilms; ChiRaq: Parrish Lewis, courtesy of Amazon Studios; The Hateful Eight: Andrew Cooper, courtesy of The Weinstein Company; Krampus: courtesy of Universal Pictures; The Lady In The Van: courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics; Macbeth: Jonathan Olley, courtesy of See-Saw Films; Youth: Gianni Fiorito, courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film; The Big Short and Daddy’s Home: courtesy of Paramount Pictures; Don Verdean: courtesy of Lionsgate; Sisters: K.C. Bailey, courtesy of Universal Pictures; Real Rob: Courtesy of Netflix; Joy and The Revenant: courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film; Point Break and In The Heart of the Sea: courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; Concussion: courtesy of Columbia Pictures; Girlfriend’s Guide To Divorce: Dean Buscher, courtesy of Bravo; Every Thing Will Be Fine: courtesy of IFC Films; Kid Cudi (on Comedy Bang Bang): Greg Gayne, IFC Network]