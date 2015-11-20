ClassPass CEO Payal Kadakia Feeds Her Creativity Through Dance

We followed Payal Kadakia, CEO and Cofounder of ClassPass to a dance studio as she prepared for a Diwali dance show. Kadakia explained how dancing and movement inspire her creatively. “I truly believe that everyone can be creative; you just need to find your form of expression,” she tells us. Find out the importance of finding your creative outlet that will enable your work to thrive. Where do you go to feed your creativity? Let us know at #OutOfOffice