This Grocery Store From Trader Joe’s Ex-President Makes Healthy Food As Cheap As Junk Food

Think of a food desert, and you might picture a neighborhood where the nearest fresh vegetable is miles away. But the biggest challenge to healthy eating in poor neighborhoods isn’t always access to healthy food, it’s whether people can afford to buy it. One solution: A grocery store that gathers nutritious food that would otherwise be wasted and then sells it at insanely low prices.

Daily Table, a nonprofit grocery that opened in Boston’s Dorchester in June, was the brainchild of Doug Rauch, the former president of Trader Joe’s. After learning about food insecurity in the U.S.–and the fact that, at the same time, around 40% of the food we grow is thrown out–Rauch decided to use his industry chops to tackle both problems.

“The challenge we have in America is that the food system is designed from the farm on up to create calories that are cheap and nutrients that are expensive,” he says. “People on the lowest economic rung get squeezed the hardest.”

That means, for the first time in human history, someone who can barely afford dinner might also be obese. “The answer here isn’t a full stomach,” says Rauch. “The answer has to be a healthy meal. It turns out getting a healthy meal is a lot trickier because of the costs associated with fruits and vegetables, dairy, protein. These are expensive ingredients.”

Rauch partners with vendors to get excess food–like fruit that might be just slightly too ripe to make it through the standard supermarket system. Some of the ingredients end up on the shelves at Daily Table, while chefs turn others into ready-to-eat meals like prepared salads and soups, or entrees that can cost less than $2.

Half of the food the store sells is prepared, a result of customers’ lack of time. “Eighty percent of Americans don’t know what they’re having for dinner at 4pm in the afternoon,” he says. “As you move down the economic rung it gets worse, not better. People are working a couple of jobs, taking public transportation, and what they told us was, if you really want to help, you’ll have ready-to-eat meals for us.”

The same type of surplus food that is donated (or sold at low prices) to Daily Table might also be donated to food banks. Rauch says that his store isn’t competing with food banks, but offering a new option for people who don’t want handouts.