4 Bold Scenarios For A Future Chicago

Chicago survived the 1871 Great Fire, elevated a sizable chunk of its landmass, and redirected the Chicago River. But perhaps it’s time for a new reinvention for the 21st century? At this year’s inaugural Chicago Architecture Biennial, an exhibition called Bold Alternative Scenarios for Chicago exhibition (curated by MAS Studio’s Iker Gil and featuring eighteen speculative projects generated by Chicago-based architects and designers) explored what a future Chicago–one that better interacted with its environment and population–could look like. Here are four of the more exciting visions for the Second City of the future.

Back in 1836, city commissioners ruled the Chicago lakefront would be public land, “forever open, clear, and free of any buildings or construction whatsoever,” a view echoed and made indelible by architect Daniel Burnham. In truth, as noted in this projects text, “Chicago’s lakefront has been in a constant state of transformation for the last 150 years.” Still, new development is prohibited east of Lake Shore Drive, and what the Big Shift proposes–constructing a land mass in Lake Michigan and building on it–is, more or less, heresy in the Windy City.

Chicagoans love their lakefront–consider the crowd of cyclists and joggers traveling the 18-mile Lakefront Trail on any given weekend. But Lake Shore Drive, a six- to eight-lane shoreline highway poses problems, blocking lakefront access and limiting public space for amenities, says Christopher Marcinkoski, director of PORT Urbanism.

The Big Shift pushes a 1.5 mile stretch of Lake Shore Drive eastward, opening hundreds of acres for high-rise real estate and creating a 130-acre public waterfront. The plan includes beaches, a great lawn framed by stately trees, six grand boulevards connecting the newly constructed land mass to Grant Park and the Museum District, and a bypass tunnel for through traffic.

“It’s been misinterpreted as a privileged skyscraper development. It’s actually about rethinking Grant Park and what the strip of waterfront at Lake Shore Drive means to the city. The skyscrapers are a way to create tax revenue and other sources of income to finance the development of a more generous and dramatic public space, where traffic is secondary to pedestrian and bike travel,” Marcinkoski says. In other words, open, clear, and free.

Conor O’ Shea, founder and principal at Hinterlands Urbanism and Landscape, started the research and design firm in 2014 to compliment his research as a full-time faculty member at Illinois Institute of Technology’s landscape architecture program. One of his lines of inquiry, which began with his discontent for the term “city,” has evolved into a 100-year plan for transforming the ecology and economy of northeastern Illinois.

Logistical Ecologies hinges on the so-called Bison Mosaic, a system of land use rotation between tallgrass prairie and cropland. Under the scenario, prescribed prairie burns attract bison as new growth appears. Over 10 years, patch grazing─bison eat grasses but leaving behind leafy plants–which enriches the soil and creates natural wallows, so that crops can be planted without the need for artificial phosphorous and nitrogen, which flow into Mississippi River tributaries.