If You’d Punch Santa In The Face For a New Luxury Bag, You’ll Love Coach’s Holiday Ad

The debate around the true meaning of Christmas is as old as Santa’s beard. But whether you’re more about the Baby Jesus than “Jingle Bell Rock” or not, one thing most can agree on is that it’s a holiday meant to bring out the best in people. Selfless giving, peace on earth, and all that. Nowhere is this more reflected than in how we discuss Christmas with children. It seems like the whole idea of Santa Claus was created by parents desperate to get their kids to behave for the rest of the year by citing the all-seeing eye of the North Pole. In the end, the stories and songs all endeavor to help the wee ones become good people. The lady in this new Coach holiday ad, however, is not one of them.

The new spot by agency Droga5, opens with Santa just about to get a rest after a long night of work. Suddenly there’s a knock at his door, a fashionable woman stands there, clearly on a mission. She hauls off and punches ol’ St. Nick flat in the face, straight up robs him, then hacks The List to change her status from “naughty” to “nice.”

David Duplantis, Coach’s president of global marketing, digital and customer experience, says the brand wanted to amplify its playful side in an unexpected way for the holiday season. “Our objective was to create a film that is a lighthearted and fun, emphasizing Coach as a highly desirable and coveted gift,” says Duplantis. “We were excited to partner with the talented team at Droga 5 to bring this vision to life,”

“It was a great opportunity to work with a strong, established fashion brand who has the bravery to not take themselves too seriously and create a fun film for the holidays,” says Droga5 creative director Alexander Nowak.

The spot follows a long tradition of depicting the highly fashionable as terrible people for laughs–from the Griswold’s neighbors to Meryl Streep in Prada to Will Ferrell’s Mugatu–leaving you to decide whether it’s the sense of humor you identify with or the character’s steel-fisted commitment to her own desires.