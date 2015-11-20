Tesla Recalls 90,000 Sedans Over Single Seat belt Incident

Tesla has voluntarily recalled all 90,000 Model S sedans currently on the market as a result of seat belt issues. Bloomberg says the recall is due to a European customer reporting the front seat belt not being properly connected . Customers are urged to bring their car in for inspections.

In an email to Tesla owners, the auto company wrote:

Tesla recently found a Model S in Europe with a front seat belt that was not properly connected to the outboard lap pretensioner. This vehicle was not involved in a crash and there were no injuries. However, in the event of a crash, a seat belt in this condition would not provide full protection.

Recalls on this scale are not unusual in the auto industry, and it’s important to note the recall was based on a single incident, and the cars have been on the market for more than three years. Nonetheless, Tesla’s stock price took a hit today.