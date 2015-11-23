Durex Wants Us All To Have A Condom Emoji In Time For World AIDS Day

There are plenty of ways to imply sex via emojis. If you’re feeling creative, you might have come up with a few more when you read this. But for every eggplant or peach sent to a potential partner to suggest that you have a sense of humor about your desire to get busy, the vital work of discussing condom usage goes unfulfilled. You can wordlessly text someone an indication of your sexual interest, in other words, but the conversation about safe sex must still be awkwardly conducted with actual words.

This year, as World AIDS Day approaches on December 1, condom brand Durex would like us all to effortlessly elude the uncomfortable condom question by allowing fellas to wrap their eggplant emoji text in a symbolic prophylactic against awkwardness. The brand is seeking approval for a condom emoji from Unicode, the governing body that determines which emojis actually can be sent across networks.

While there’s an argument to be made that emojis should remain PG (though Apple’s introduction of a middle finger emoji slides things in the direction of PG-13), since kids like them, a condom emoji is probably not over the line. The one Durex proposes looks like it could maybe be a baby’s bottle or a medieval weapon of some sort. Of course, we could just start educating kids about safe sex from the age they’re old enough to start texting, which doesn’t seem like the world’s worst idea.