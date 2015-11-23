5 Habit Changes To Help You Get Fewer Emails

I easily used to get around 200 emails a day. That’s enough content to fill the average novel—and I’m not just expected to read it, I’m also expected to digest it and respond accordingly.

Fortunately for my productivity, I’ve come up with five email-reduction strategies that have nothing to do with rearranging your folders or setting auto-responses. They’re just changes to your usual habits that can help you shrink your overflowing inbox, whether it sees 20 or 200 new messages each day.

Next time you’re about to send an email with only one recipient, pick up the phone or walk over to that person’s desk instead. Chances are that message will result in another, which you’ll need to respond to in turn.

Decisions that typically require three or four messages can be resolved on the phone or face-to-face in 45 seconds. Not only is it more efficient, but you’ll avoid a lot of the miscommunication that happens over email.

The reason most of us don’t use these options is partly habit, partly office etiquette, and partly fear of getting sucked into long conversations. But you can still have personal discussions that don’t need to seem rude, awkward, or unnecessarily drawn out. Just say, “Great, thanks for your time. We’ll talk soon,” as soon as you’ve got the answer you need.

Rather than collecting feedback or suggestions from your employees via email, use collaborative tools like Google Docs, Office Online, Samepage, Hackpad, Slack, or your company’s internal software.

Your company might already use one of these platforms, but since it’s still early days in terms of adoption, there’s still considerable overlap with email, especially on big team projects. So define which tasks and undertakings should play out on which platform, then stick with it.