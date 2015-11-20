Lady Gaga And Tony Bennett Play The Weirdos Who Sing In Public For Barnes & Noble

It’s the holiday season, which means many retailers have already started playing Christmas carols and holiday tunes and, as a result, odds are you’re going to run into complete strangers humming and singing along. Sometimes it’s charming, other times it’s awkward.

For it’s first holiday ad of the season, by agency Roberts + Langer DDB, Barnes & Noble enlisted Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett to play a dapper pair of strangers who start off wandering around the bookstore singing to themselves, and end up creating a jazzy retail duet of the classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” As an ad, it’s charming and safe, just beware of trying it yourself next time you go shopping.