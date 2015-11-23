advertisement
Do Neural Networks Dream Of Electric Cats? They Do Now.

By John Brownlee1 minute Read

Google’s Deep Dream neural network tends to hallucinate in dog faces, because the database it trained on had a disproportionately high number of dogs pictures in it. But what if that database had been full of cats instead? You’d end up with something like this: a neural network that can dream about an infinite number of imaginary felines.

The Cat Generator is a coding experiment by Alexander Jung, which uses neural network analysis on a data image set to randomly generate images of individual cats from the ditital ether. The resulting cats look a little weird close-up, but as thumbnails, these all look like real kitties of varying breeds, color, and manginess.

An excellent start. Of course, the ultimate goal for a project like this should be to give the computer access to the Impact font and randomly generate LOLCats forever. Make it happen, Mr. Jung!

[via Prosthetic Knowledge]

