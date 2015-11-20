The Spanish Lottery Will Warm Your Heart With This Pixar-Style Christmas Spot

If the glut of sentimental Christmas ads has left any heartstrings still in need of pulling, then head straight for this epic spot from the Spanish National Lottery.

The ad, which looks almost as spiffy as a Pixar movie, features Justino, a lonely night security guard at a mannequin factory, who rarely comes into contact with other people. During his solitary shifts, he stages elaborate scenarios using the mannequins.

Created by agency Leo Burnett Madrid, the spot also shows him organizing surprises for his daytime colleagues to greet them when they arrive the next morning. As the story continues, the workforce puts their names together to enter the Christmas lottery and the ending unfolds in heart-warming style.

The idea of a shared festive lottery win has specific relevance in the Spanish market and informed the thinking behind the ad. Leo Burnett Madrid chief creative officer, Juan García-Escudero explains, “The Spanish Christmas national lottery (Lotería de Navidad) is unlike any other lottery in the world. The reason is that numbers are divided into tenths so it has become a tradition that families, friends and colleagues buy tickets with the same number. If they win, they win together. That’s what makes it so unique and it was the reason behind the concept.”

Coming up with the character of Justino was crucial in creating the overall narrative. “All good storytellers say that the key to a good story is a good protagonist,” says García-Escudero. “In order to find one, they also say that a good protagonist always has ‘an itch that they can’t scratch.’ In this case, Justino’s itch is his loneliness, that’s where we started. We thought, ‘What kind of person is unable to share his life with others?’ And so we came up with a lovable guy that works the night shift surrounded by figures that are not real people, but mannequins.”

The spot is accompanied by a website about Justino and a (Spanish-speaking) behind-the-scenes film.