Yes, It’s Still Possible To Achieve Your Biggest Goals Before The End Of The Year

In today’s terrifying news, it’s almost the end of the year. I know, I know—it feels like just a second ago, you were smack-dab in the middle of glorious summer. The fact of the matter is that 2015 will be on its way out very soon, and a new year brings with it new goals. Before you throw yourself into tackling your 2016 resolutions, there’s one small housekeeping item: seeing your 2015 ones through to completion. Although you have the finish line of December 31, 2015, in sight, there is still over a month to get it all done. Here, some clutch tips for doing just that.

Maybe you’d like to land an amazing new job, give your lifestyle a healthy makeover, achieve world domination . . . you know, the usual suspects. While shooting for the stars is admirable, don’t overwhelm yourself by taking on too much in such a short period. Instead, choose your top two or three goals, depending on how big of an undertaking each one is. Then drill them down to the actionable parts that are only dependent on you, not other people. For example, instead of saying your goal is to get a new job, consider making it something like applying to three jobs per week until the end of the year.

Sharing your goals with people is one of the best ways to hold yourself accountable. While some, like working out more, are great for blasting on Twitter or Facebook, others like getting a new job? Not so much, since you wouldn’t want your current boss to stumble upon it! Instead of looping everyone in via social media, share more private objectives with three specific people: a mentor who gives genius advice, your best friend who basically doubles as your own personal cheerleading squad, and whichever family member believes in you wholeheartedly, and nags you just enough to get you moving.

You officially have eight weeks until December 31, which is more than enough time to make some incredible progress, but just enough time to lose motivation. To keep yourself on track, create one measurable achievement you should reach every week, whether it’s setting up an informational interview, joining a new networking group, or pitching a brilliant project to your boss.

It’s amazing how many hidden pockets of time you can find if you just look. A half hour of browsing Facebook here, 15 minutes of water-cooler chat there, it all adds up. While leisure time is important for helping your brain rest and then rebound chock-full of new ideas, too much downtime can be detrimental when you’re in a goals time crunch. Try cutting out one time-waster each day, and instead using those moments to chip away at your target.

Does exercise take away from time you could devote to working on your goals? Sure. But it could also boost your determination in a way that makes it all worth it. Not only is your system flooded with feel-good endorphins after a sweat session, working out can provide crucial time for your brain to disengage from its normal heavy lifting. That makes exercise a prime time for a-ha moments. Even if you don’t have one, chances are you’ll be in a good mood after!