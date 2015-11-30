7 Steps To Surviving Post-Reorg Fallout

The dust has settled and the reorganization is over. You’re still employed, but the office landscape has changed. Longtime employees are no longer there. Your team members may have new roles and responsibilities. And everyone is feeling a little sad and on edge.

“It’s going to be very similar to a grieving process, like when someone has passed away,” says Nancy Tavares-Jones, a registered psychotherapist and founder of Life Pathways Psychotherapy, who works with employees during periods of transition. “Don’t be too surprised when the emotions come. They might even be delayed.”

Figuring out what you can do today and what information you have now can help you feel a bit more in control.

Of course, now that you’ve made it through, the last thing you want is to be distracted by the fallout from what you’ve just been through. So, if your company has a new world order and you’re trying to adapt, keep these seven steps in mind.

There will be a great deal of chatter, speculation, and even gossip after the reorg. Try to tune out as much of it as possible, says Mark Womack, chief operating officer of Brooks International, an international management consulting firm. Of course, you want to be tuned in to what’s going on around you so you’re performing well, but it’s a waste of energy to engage in negative speculation and conversation. Focus on being a positive role model who is making the best of the new situation, he says.

In the wake of a company overhaul where people were let go and where you may have new responsibilities, you want to seek clarity on what’s expected of you and how to focus your energy, says Joanie Connell, CEO of Flexible Work Solutions, a San Diego-based human resources and leadership consulting firm. Ask your supervisors for direction and information—but be patient because they may be figuring it out, too, she says.

“Figuring out what you can do today and what information you have now can help you feel a bit more in control,” she says.

You’ve made the cut—you should feel good about that, Womack says. Now, it’s time to focus your energy on excelling in your new role. The people who keep a positive and constructive approach to difficult situations and who help others adapt are treasured by organizations, Womack says. Be that person.