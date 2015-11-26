The Surprising Benefits Of Gratitude

Not feeling very thankful? If so, it’s your loss, says science.

Reviewing a handful of studies on the subject, Harvard Health contends that “gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships.”

So it’s no wonder expressing gratitude is the first social habit most of us acquire. We’re taught to say thank you around the same time that we’re busy sorting out whether or not Play-Doh is food. The fact that so many of us struggle with the practice long into adulthood means we aren’t just disappointing our parents. We’re also hurting our health and careers.

These are a few of the more surprising benefits of being grateful.

According to a 2012 survey by the John Templeton Foundation, conveying thanks gives the strong impression that the thanker is successful.

Nearly all of the survey participants (94% of the women and 96% of the men) agreed that “a grateful boss is more likely to be successful,” whereas just 18% “feel a grateful boss could be seen as weak.” To be fair, that doesn’t quite mean–as the researchers assert–that “gratitude can lead to success.” But it does highlight an important precondition for it. After all, impressions matter. For lower-level leaders who want to turn up their game, an aura of success can be a tool for exercising more authority and getting bigger things done.

