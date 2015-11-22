advertisement
Why Bleacher Report Is A Social-First Site

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

During Fast Company‘s Innovation Festival last week, senior editor Chuck Salter went behind the scenes at Bleacher Report to find out what makes the sports site–and its readers–click. The biggest takeaway? BR is vigilant about customizing content for each member of its audience’s platform of choice: Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, or anywhere else. Is targeted content like this the future of media? Tell us what you think with #FCNY.

