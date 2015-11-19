Spotify Jumps On The Paid Parental Leave Bandwagon, Offers Up To Six Months Off

Chalk up another win for parents at tech companies. Spotify , the Swedish music streaming service, just announced a new, global paid parental leave policy that will apply to all its full-time employees worldwide.

According to a statement from Spotify’s chief human resource officer Katarina Berg, the benefits are effective immediately and include:

Up to six months’ parental leave with 100% pay; inclusive of birth, adoption, or surrogacy.

Parents will be able to take their leave up to the child’s third birthday, with all Spotify employees who had children from the beginning of 2013 also eligible for the benefit.

Mothers and fathers are encouraged to take the full time off, with the added flexibility of splitting their leave into separate periods.

A one-month “Welcome Back!” program, allowing returning team members to ease back into their job with the ability to work from home, on a part-time schedule, and with flexible hours.

“This policy best defines who we are as a company, born out of a Swedish culture that places an emphasis on a healthy work-family balance, gender equality, and the ability for every parent to spend quality time with the people that matter most in their lives,” Berg wrote.

Spotify is the latest company to announce a more generous parental leave policy. Others have included Netflix, Adobe, and Amazon. This is the first time a company has extended the leave through the child’s third birthday and included surrogacy among those eligible for the benefit.

The announcement will be a boon to employees in the U.S., which still lags behind countries such as Sweden in that it has no federally mandated paid leave for new parents.

However, with the generosity comes skepticism that staff will actually be encouraged to take the time they need off. When Amazon announced their new policy after a mountain of bad press about its competitive culture, Ellen Bravo, the executive director of Family Values @ Work, told Fast Company that in many workplaces where paid leave is offered, it’s often frowned upon.

This happens especially with new fathers who struggle with managing increased responsibility at work with the desire to spend more time with their families.