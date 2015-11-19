Jack Dorsey: “I Believe That The Square Wallet Experience Was The Peak”

Dorsey gushed about Square Wallet and told Re/code that the concept behind it was sound and would likely return. From the Re/code article:

“That’s definitely an experience you’ll see in the future,” he said.

I asked him to clarify whether he was talking specifically about doing something similar again at Square, or that the industry would move in that direction more generally.

“I still want [the Square Wallet] experience, personally,” he said. “I think Square Cash shows a path.”

“I believe that the Square Wallet experience was the peak,” he added, after first talking up new tap-and-pay methods like Apple Pay.