The Worst Places To Get Stuck With Your Colleagues

The most confining places in an office can be the ones most built for motion: the elevators we ride, the hallways we walk, and the restrooms we do bowel acrobatics within, despite being millimeters away from people whose children we’ve met at an off­site family event. What these places all have in common is that the less populated, the better, and if you eat food inside any of them, then you’re definitely a serial killer.

It’s impossible for a person to resist pressing the button for an elevator they’ve just arrived at, despite the fact that you were waiting there before and obviously already did that. Nine times out of 10, it’s a reflex. That 10th time, though, this person thinks you don’t know how buttons work and that you were standing around doing button incantations instead. Just in case, be sure to give this person a withering look right before you both enter a man-size dumbwaiter together. Once inside, you might want to hit the CLOSE DOOR button a hundred times, to prove you know button pushing after all, and to get this over faster. That’s about when someone else will walk in, as you’re feverishly pressing a button meant to keep that person out. Now you’ve been caught red-handed in the crime of elevator jacking.

Excerpted from You Blew It!: An Awkward Look at the Many Ways in Which You’ve Already Ruined Your Life by Josh Gondelman and Joe Berkowitz

The dreaded metal rectangle is no less awkward in motion. We’ve all heard of an “elevator pitch,” so named for the decibel level your screams reach when someone starts talking to you inside an elevator. It’s because nothing worth hearing has ever been said inside one. Something about the possibility of being trapped in a tiny box forever seems like maybe you should conserve your words for the eventual debate about whom to eat first (the one time you should eat anything in there).

When two coworkers get into an elevator, both wearing headphones, they do a split-second scan of each other’s faces. “Please don’t make me take off my headphones,” these faces seem to say. “K-Ci and JoJo are really hitting the spot right now, and if anything, I wish I knew less about you.” But both are terri­fied of seeming rude, so it’s time for talking. Hopefully this exchange provides an audio buffer for the length of the ride to drown out the low hum of mutual indifference. If there isn’t a natural tapering off to the conversation by the time they get to their floor, though, the two must idle in the lobby, winding down. Right before it becomes clear that they’re headed to the same hallway and collapse into a spasm of full-body sobs.

Office hallways are like bustling roads in a disaster movie you are not the star of. Instead, you’re a human obstacle. Pre-roadkill. Someone is always speed walking behind you down a narrow hall, footsteps nearly syncing up with “Flight of the Valkyries.” Side-by-side duos barrel toward you, as the conversation they started on an elevator strains into postverbal gibberish. They might make a halfhearted gesture of getting out of the way, but most of the time you just have to give in and move over or body­ check one of them and claim involuntary hockey instincts.

By now, everyone has been an unwilling participant in the hallway dance. It’s when two people from opposing sides of a building swerve to avoid impact, but each keeps aiming where the other is headed, like meat magnets. Both parties smile at first and kind of lean into the dorky choreography. “Are we really doing this? Haha, okay!” But when neither makes a big move, both begin doing it for reaL Little do they know that the two people who first did this dance in the late-1800s Reconstructionist South ended up fighting to the death with crude weapons fashioned out of protrac­tors and an abacus. Their restless office wraiths still linger in mod­ern hallways, possessing those who don’t escape lockstep fast enough. Some say office workers will continue reliving this ancient battle until the enchantment is finally broken by true love’s kiss.

Just passing someone in a sufficiently wide hall is not with­out its problems, either. Once you see a coworker coming toward you, there’s a decision to make. Do you acknowledge this person now and just pretend something amazing is happening on your phone as you get closer? Do you avert your gaze until the last possible second and pretend to be surprised? Or do you start snapping your fingers rhythmically like in West Side Story? Either way, you’re going to have to try some Office Hallway Faces and feel gross about them. Here are the most common variations in descending order of friendliness: