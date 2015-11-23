These Gloriously Bizarre Planters Were Inspired By The Cosmos

The Kuiper Belt is a far-off region of our solar system located between Neptune and the sun, but you might know it as the reason Pluto lost its status as a planet. The demotion came after scientists discovered other Kuiper belt objects (KBO) that were similar in size to Pluto. In fact, since scientists discovered the belt in 1992, new objects in its orbit have been discovered each year.

But it’s the still undiscovered objects floating around in other galaxies that has designer Katerina Kopytina interested. After reading up on the Kuiper Belt during the Pluto drama, Kopytina decided to design a series of hanging planters inspired by the comets, astroids, and other “life forms which haven’t yet been discovered,” as she puts it. “Our home solar system probably has one more giant planet, and it’s located in the Kuiper Belt. But we will never be able to see it because the light of the sun doesn’t come up to it, that’s how far it is from us,” she writes in an email.

Her Kuiper Belt project features a wonderfully bizarre array of rod iron sculptures and pots, each with a symbol on the bottom denoting which of the cosmic object they represent. Unfortunately, the planters are not for sale, but you can read more about Kopytina’s project here.