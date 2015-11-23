Nendo Designs A Very Stylish Survival Pack

I was once in a meeting at a previous publishing job, discussing a book on failing power grids, when my boss asked if anyone kept a survival pack at their desk. The thought had never even crossed my mind, so I was stunned when nearly half my colleagues shot up their hands. What am I going to do with a go pack in a swanky New York City high rise?

In retrospect, it made sense: most of the people in that room had been in Manhattan through both 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy. Since then, natural disasters seem to have only gotten more frequent, and I wouldn’t be surprised if personal survival packs are becoming more of a household (and workplace) staple. Now, thanks to Nendo, they’re also getting a very stylish upgrade.

The MINIM+AID is like a cylindrical, space-age version of Mary Poppins’s bag. Within one slim tube are five other thermos-like tubes that contain everything a city-dweller might need in the case of an emergency: a whistle, radio, raincoat, lantern, drinking water, and a plastic case. The radio has a USB port so that it can charge the lantern, your phone and any other devices, and the plastic case can be used to store medicine, first aid, dried food, or any other small accessories you might want in an emergency situation.

The designers at Nendo had the idea for the sleek emergency kit in 2011, after the earthquake and tsunami struck Japan. “Rather than the conventional emergency preparedness kits that all tend to resemble one another, people are now seeking a more versatile solution that is appropriate for a variety of situations,” Nendo writes on its site.

My bleak prediction? We’ll be seeing more of a market for mainstream survival kits in the next coming years. For now, Nendo certainly has the right idea in terms of beauty, compactness and functionality. Unfortunately, like many Nendo products, it will only be available in Japan, and not until June 2016.