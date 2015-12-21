7 Smart Ways To Give The Gift Of Experiences, Not Things

Spending money on experiences rather than things will make you happier, and there’s scientific research to prove it .

Here at Fast Company, we want you to be happy. We also want your friends and family to be happy (we’re very nice like that). And so we’ve made you this list of startup-powered experiential gift ideas. Happy Holidays!

Alfred manages errands like laundry, grocery shopping, and cleaning while you’re at work. And they have gift cards.

DonorsChoose is a crowdfunding site for teachers. With a gift card, your recipient can go “shopping” to support a project in a neighborhood school or along a particular interest.

Luckily for your travel-savvy gift recipient, part of Airbnb’s grand hotel plans include offering gift cards.

Marie Kondo’s best-selling book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, made organization a hot topic this year. So maybe it’s no longer offensive to gift a professional organizer to a messy someone you love?

Dinner is being disrupted. Meal-kit startups like BlueApron and Plated as well as meal-delivery startups like Munchery and SpoonRocket offer gift certificates that will deliver the new experience to your loved one’s door.