Watch Robert De Niro In A Short Film About Ellis Island Directed By Street Artist JR

The crisis that Syrian refugees face has only intensified in the past week, since the attack in Paris sent American politicians scrambling to assert that people seeking asylum from extremists in their home would not be welcome over here. The fact that America has always been about taking in the tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free has been dismissed in favor of discussion about who is and is not welcome, or who does or doesn’t pose a risk to the security of those of us who are already here. The discussion around all of this isn’t exactly new, but it certainly has changed dramatically in its tone and tenor in the wake of what happened in Paris. And it all makes the just-released short film “Ellis,” directed by street artist JR, written by Forrest Gump screenwriter Eric Roth, and starring Robert De Niro so much more timely.