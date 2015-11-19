How to Close Up Hollywood’s Gender Pay Gap

It’s an unfortunate fact that women are earning less for their work than men, and the glitzy world of Hollywood is no exception. If famous starlets are getting paid less than their male counterparts, how is the female PA working on the starlet’s movie set going to have her voice heard? In this episode of Fast Company‘s 29th Floor series, Kate Davis and Jill Bernstein talk about the huge gender pay gap in film and television, and how those with mass appeal can turn the tides.