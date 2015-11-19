YouTube To Pay Legal Fees For Some Video Makers

YouTube is now giving financial support to some video creators accused of copyright violations, the New York Times reports. On Thursday, the Google-owned video service said that it will pay the legal fees of several video creators, all individuals or small organizations, that are accused of violating fair use.

According to the New York Times’s Cecilia Kang, who broke the story, YouTube will now pay fees for some video makers who are fighting takedown notices. The company believes the video makers for whom it is paying legal fees are legally using content under fair-use restrictions that permit the use of third-party content for news, commentary, criticism, or parody.

The initial crop of video makers YouTube is assisting financially includes Constantine Guiliotis, who runs a YouTube channel debunking UFO sightings, and abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio.

“We want, when we can, to have our users’ backs. We believe even the small number of videos we are able to protect will make a positive impact on the entire YouTube ecosystem,” Fred von Lohmann, YouTube’s legal director for copyright, told the Times.