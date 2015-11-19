Tracy Morgan Is Back For Foot Locker’s Week Of Greatness

For the last few years Foot Locker has tapped some of sports’ biggest stars to tout its Week of Greatness sale with a dose of comedy. Manny Paquiao , Kyrie Irving , James Harden , Derrick Rose and Tim Duncan , among others have all yukked up in the name of greatness, but now the brand went out and got a real-life, honest-to-goodness comedian to do the job.

In a new spot, created by BBDO New York, Tracy Morgan plays off his return to work after recovering from a tragic 2014 accident, by looking for similarities between himself and the Week of Greatness. In another spot, the comedian is wary of anyone that may have tried to replace him during his absence.

Meanwhile, NBA MVP Stephen Curry gets a lesson in media training from a few kids for Kids Foot Locker. It’s pretty funny, but not nearly as funny as how Curry is destroying all competition so far this season.