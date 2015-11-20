The Rudest Alarm Ever Is A Surefire Way To Wake Up

There’s no hitting snooze on inventor Simone Giertz ‘s Wake Up Machine. The shear shock from repeated slaps on the face is more than enough to pull you out of deep sleep and give you no chance of dozing off again.

A maker based in Sweden, Giertz cobbles together outlandish contraptions—like robotic arm that feeds her cereal and a helmet that brushes her teeth—all in the name of getting kids stoked about electronics. To build the Wake Up Machine, Giertz connected an alarm clock to an Arduino Uno board, which controls a small motor. She placed everything in a metal Band-Aid tin and affixed a rubber arm from a Halloween store—repainted to remove the gory bits—to the motor to complete the design.

In sum Giertz says, “Getting slapped in the face by a plastic arm to wake up wasn’t as painful as it may look. Probably more humiliating than painful, actually.”

It’s a rude awakening, for sure, but one that’s definitely more effective and creative than the 10 morning alarms on your iPhone.