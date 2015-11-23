A Photo Book Documents New York City’s Irreplaceable Mom And Pop Shops

Store Front II—A History Preserved: The Disappearing Face of New York is unfortunately living up to its name. The photo book was just released, and 20% of the mom and pop shops photographers James and Karla Murray shot for it in the last few years are already out of business.

“We didn’t want any of them to close. We’re extremely sad about it,” Karla Murray says.

As indicated by the number in the title, Store Front II isn’t the first time Karla and her husband James have published a book documenting New York City’s small businesses. Their first book, Store Front: The Disappearing Face of New York, came out in 2008, and two-thirds of the 325 businesses they profiled in that book are now gone, according to Karla.

The Murrays, who live in the East Village, have interviewed hundreds of small business proprietors in all five boroughs of New York City for both books, and they hear it’s a combination of factors that are leading to the demise of independently-owned coffee shops, bakeries, clothing stores and other establishments, but the main issue is the skyrocketing rent, only affordable to the chain stores that are moving into the city. “People like to say, ‘Well, maybe their style of business has gone out of date. Maybe they need to upgrade or update.’ But that’s usually not the case. If they pay rent of say, $10,000, and it goes up to $30,000, they’re finished. That’s it,” James says.

“That’s pretty much the trend. There’s other reasons, too,” Karla says. “When we interview them, they say there’s a lot of things that make it very difficult to run a business in the city as far as rules and regulations and even lack of parking. You’d be surprised, especially in the outer boroughs—it’s crucial that they have parking near or in front of their store.”

The loss of so many of the small businesses that make New York City unique is distressing. If you have lived here for at least a few years, you have likely bemoaned the loss of your local barber, bike store or shoe repair shop. The stretch of 48th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues in Manhattan once known as Music Row has been decimated (Rudy’s Music Stop, depicted in Store Front II, shut down this summer), and the charming small businesses that once lined Bleecker Street have been replaced by luxury goods chains.

There are New York City residents trying to do something about the loss of mom and pop shops. Jeremiah Moss, who writes the blog Jeremiah’s Vanishing New York (Jeremiah Moss is a pseudonym, by the way), has rallied residents to take action via #SaveNYC, a grassroots organization created to save small business, and photographer and writer Stacie Joy, a contributor to EV Grieve, routinely chronicles the small businesses that remain in the East Village.