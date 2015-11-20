From Ex-Googlers To Mark Bittman’s Startup Career: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned what it takes for tech employees to leave their top-shelf jobs, why Mark Bittman made the leap to startup life, and how not to waste the last few minutes of a job interview.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of November 16.

Employees at leading tech companies may have been lured by employers’ name-brand reputations, but according to a new survey data on tech workers, there are a few key factors that can lead them to reconsider. This week we learned what they are.

By one recent measure, some 80% of millionaires got that way without the help of a trust fund or inherited cash. One expert on the subject explains why, in his view, “it’s often two or three habits that separate the wealthy from those who are financially challenged.”

“No, I think that’s everything,” is the wrong response when the hiring manager asks if you have any questions at the end of a job interview. Try one of these instead.

Great leaders exude confidence. That much is clear. But where confidence shades into arrogance, leaders tend to stumble. This week we turned a magnifying glass on the relationship between two seemingly opposing forces—confidence and humility—to see what it takes to keep them in balance.

When the meal-kit startup Purple Carrot approached food writer Mark Bittman with a job offer, he writes, “There were complications, chief among them that I’m essentially anti-capitalist.” Now Purple Carrot’s cofounder, partner, and chief innovation officer, Bittman explains in a new column for Fast Company how he reconciled his misgivings about startup life with his career-long passion for ethical eating.