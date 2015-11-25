Guy Fieri On How Creative You Should Get In The Family Kitchen On Thanksgiving

“Of course I’m in charge of the cooking,” Guy Fieri says when I ask who runs the kitchen at his house during Thanksgiving. To an impartial observer, there may have been a chance the celebrity chef with perhaps the most distinctive hair in the game deigned to step aside each year, and let his parents have some time to shine. Anyone who’s seen his many TV shows, though, would know Fieri rarely leaves the culinary spotlight, and that he has some opinions about the biggest food holiday of the year.

Fieri became famous enough to be parodied on Saturday Night Live by frequently taking interesting risks, like Cajun Chicken Alfredo. But is there any place for kitchen creativity when cooking for your entire family on Thanksgiving? On the occasion of the new Food Network special, A Very Fieri Thanksgiving, we asked the master.

Co.Create: Are there any traditional holiday dishes that are sacrosanct—that shouldn’t be messed with in any significant way—say, the turkey?

Guy Fieri: No way! I’m all about tricking out the turkey with stuffing and cranberry sauce, going a little wild there. But of course, for certain members of the family (not to be named) we have to stick with the traditional dishes.

So, if it’s your first time cooking for Thanksgiving–that’s a bad time to get creative?

Yes. Yes. Did I say yes? If you want to get creative, do yourself a favor…have back-ups ready.

What Thanksgiving foods are most conducive to experimenting? Which ones do you tend to play around with the most?

Turkey, for sure. This year, I’m doing Turchetta. Think of a porchetta made with turkey. Sooo awesome.

Spicy food or no spicy food, or does that all depend on the family?

Spicy food. We’ve got to bring people over to the spicy side!

But not, like, too spicy?

You gotta take into account boundaries and expectations. You probably don’t want to go too spicy with a bunch of kids and grandparents.