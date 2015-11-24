The Mastermind Behind The #GivingTuesday Social Media Phenomenon

Retailers may be gearing up for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but there’s another phenomenon fast spreading online– Giving Tuesday –the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving (December 1 this year), which encourages people and organizations around the world to give to meaningful causes.

Last year, spurred by the hashtag #GivingTuesday, people around the world donated tens of millions of dollars to charities and organizations, spreading a message of philanthropy both online and through in-person events. Nonprofits, universities, companies, and local communities launched their own campaigns encouraging people to donate money either to specific causes or toward a particular philanthropic goal on that first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Many use the hashtag #GivingTuesday to spread the word about their own fundraising campaigns, while other communities have created hashtags. But like most big ideas, #GivingTuesday started with one person who had both a vision and a knack for connecting with the right people.

Henry Timms, executive director at the nonprofit organization the 92nd Street Y in New York, first came up with the concept. The movement, which started in 2012 with 5,000 partners, has since expanded to include more than 35,000 partners in 68 countries, says Timms, with a growing roster of companies taking part including PayPal, Microsoft, Snapchat, Squarespace, and Old Navy.

Fast Company spoke with Timms about how he built global traction around the movement, and what it takes to create a successful viral campaign.

Finding a way to create and spread a message of giving on the heels of the largest retail glut of the year turned out to be not a study of generosity as much as a massive experiment in how to build a digital community. “It’s only a movement if it moves without you,” says Timms.

One of the most important ways to do this, he quickly learned, was by creating a strategic team–-and not just a team of internal people–but a group of individuals across communities and organizations willing to both embody and spread the campaign’s mission. “From the first days . . . this wasn’t just our organization building a campaign,” says Timms. “We built the idea with a much bigger team than the Y.”

Matthew Bishop of The Economist has a term for this type of ad-hoc group. He calls it “the posse,”–the likes of “which you see in Westerns, where a problem arises and someone rounds up a group of likely suspects who have the right skills to ride out together to deal with whatever has to be done,” Bishop writes in a paper for the Manhattan Institute of Policy Research.