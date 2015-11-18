advertisement
How Rainn Wilson Uses Twitter To Build Community

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

He started using it to help promote Soul Pancake. Later he used it so fans would realize he is not Dwight Schrute. But Rainn Wilson says, “I want to be an artist more than I want to be a mogul,” so he’s slightly conflicted about how he uses Twitter. As for his 4.24 million Twitter followers? They couldn’t be happier with how he tweets.

