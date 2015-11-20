Inside Voter, The Tinder-Like App For Picking Political Candidates

In the midst of the 2012 election, Hunter Scarborough, a recent college graduate, had a flash of inspiration: Why couldn’t we remove some of the complexity of voting by creating a Tinder-like app that matches users with political candidates that share their ideology?

It was an idea that appealed to Scarborough personally, because even though he considered himself politically engaged, he found it difficult to make sense of all the information flung his way by the media. Rather than letting the idea slip away, he decided to leave his career in advertising and create an app called Voter with the help of cofounder and CTO Sonny Nyamathi. The app launched in September and currently has 30,000 users. With this growing user base, Scarborough began to think about how he can make the app even more sophisticated, and what new range of functionalities might be useful.

“I built Voter for myself,” says Scarborough, who is now 25 and its CEO. “I was working 12- to 14-hour days in advertising and I found that I didn’t have time to do my own political research—and that is the only way to have confidence in who you’re voting for.”

Voter turnout among young Americans is notoriously low. Young adult voters between the ages of 18 and 24 have voted at lower rates than all other age groups in every presidential election since 1962, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In the 2012 election, for instance, only 45% of under-30s voted, while those between 30 and 44 voted at a rate of 59.5%; the rate was even higher in older demographics.

Scarborough thought that by putting political data into a format similar to one young people understood well—the dating app—he might be able to make it easier to help them navigate the political process.

The Voter app invites users to answer eight yes or no questions about key issues, such as whether to legalize marijuana, keep same-sex marriage legal, and repeal Obamacare. These questions will help users figure out what political party or candidate best represents them. However, this is just a first step: Users can answer more detailed and nuanced questions, such as whether to subsidize student loan debt or restrict the NSA, to get an even better sense of who to vote for. Throughout the platform, it is possible to click on questions to learn more about the issues at stake.

Scarborough says that, much like a consumer app, the idea is to make it as easy as possible for users to engage with the platform, so that they can get something out of it even if they only have a few minutes to spare, but can learn more the more time they spend on it.