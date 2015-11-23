Meet The Musician Who Also Draws Comics And Books His Own Tours–Jeffrey Lewis

Jeffrey Lewis has been an artist on the verge for at least 15 years now. His debut, 2001’s The Last Time I Did Acid I Went Insane, was one of the early standard bearers for the “anti-folk” movement of the late ’90s and early ’00s, offering lo-fi recordings and quiet, intensely personal songs with a literary bent. He followed that up with 2003’s higher-fidelity It’s The Ones Who’ve Cracked That The Light Shines Through and 2005’s City and Eastern Songs, both of which garnered rave reviews (Rolling Stone calls Lewis “downright inspiring,” while the Guardian declared him “a wordy force of nature”) and the esteem of his more famous contemporaries (Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker calls him “the best lyricist working in the U.S. today,” and Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie says that he’s “hands down [his] favorite contemporary songwriter.”

Illustration: Jeffrey Lewis

That acclaim hasn’t translated to any sort of mainstream success, though. As Lewis himself has detailed extensively through his songwriting, he’s the sort of cult artist whose brushes with stardom tend to involve running into someone who looks like Will Oldham on the train, and whose tours still occasionally pay him tens of dollars a night. The tension between being an artist whose work is adored by a small number of fans, but ignored by the larger commercial and critical world, is at the core of Lewis’s music.

It’s not just in his music, either. Lewis splits his time between making records that are beloved by the handful of people who hear it and making comic books that are beloved by the small number of people who actually read them. He writes and draws Fuff, a 10-issue-deep comic book series with an underground aesthetic (think Joe Matt or Chester Brown) that keeps himself as a central character, exploring themes of creative, artistic, and commercial success. And while he bristles at the notion that his work is autobiographical, he’s willing to submit to the label “non-fiction” for much of his creative output. “People say that I’m an autobiographical or a confessional artist with the songs and the comics, but I feel like that only reflects a certain proportion of the work,” he says. “There’s always been a high percentage that are purely fictional, or fantasies, or fantastical.”

Manhattan

That blend of the personal and the weirdly imaginative is all over Lewis’s latest album, Manhattan. It’s his seventh official release from his label, the venerable U.K.-based Rough Trade Records (though his discography is littered with self-released and collaborative albums, as well), and–as the title suggests–it’s a collection of songs that captures the perspective that being not just a lifelong New Yorker, but a near-lifelong Manhattanite, tends to give a person.

Illustration: Jeffrey Lewis

After the release of 2011’s A Turn In The Dream Songs, Lewis found himself moving back to the East Village neighborhood he grew up in, and as he began going through the songs that he wrote in that time, he realized he had a number of songs that told a story about Manhattan. “I hadn’t started writing the songs with the intention of making an album about downtown Manhattan,” he says. “But I realized that I could present them that way. This album reflects that I’m back where I started, in my childhood neighborhood, and that informed the songs that I had been writing in the past year and a half.”

A Turn In The Dream Songs

Lewis’s music has always invoked New York: His first single, “The Chelsea Hotel Oral Sex Song,” was rooted firmly around the Manhattan hotel that Leonard Cohen’s famous song helped immortalize. (“I happened to be living in Chelsea at the time I wrote that song,” Lewis explains.) When he left Manhattan for Williamsburg for a spell in the early 2000s, his music shifted in its setting to Brooklyn. “The experience of living in Williamsburg, when the was the area for a lot of bohemian types, and the things I saw around me and the trains that we took and the culture of it, that definitely made its way into certain comic books and certain songs,” he says. But on the new album, it’s fair to say that connection is deeper and more personal. “For the first time, I’m really tapping the vein of an environment that has deeper roots for me personally. I didn’t grow up in Chelsea and I didn’t grow up in Williamsburg, but I did grow up here on the Lower East Side,” he says. “So I’ve been able to write the songs I’ve been writing in the past year and a half because it’s the same blocks, the same streets, and some of the same shops and same neighbors. I find it really irresistibly weird that this experience is passé and overlooked by modern creative culture. Any band from New York, you can probably assume they’re from Brooklyn, and you can also probably assume that they moved to Brooklyn from someplace else in America. So the fact that I’m actually a Village-based, Lower East Side-based contemporary rock band is really pretty out of step with modern culture, as does the fact that I’m actually from here, rather than somebody who moved here to live the dream of moving to the city and forming a band–I thought there was something interesting if I put that up front, and let that be part of my identity on this record.”

Illustration: Jeffrey Lewis

When asked about the autobiographical feel of his work, Lewis immediately rattles off a litany of songs that have nothing to do with himself or his identity–he has pure sci-fi songs like the zombie anthem “Shoot The Head, Kill The Ghoul” or the punky time travel jam “Time Machine” that he’s proud of, and which he seems concerned will get lost amid the idea that he’s just singing his journal entries.